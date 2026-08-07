Details On WWE's Settlement Of Shareholder Lawsuit

On June 8, the shareholders lawsuit against Vince McMahon was set to go to trial. It was expected that McMahon, Nick Khan, Ari Emmanuel, and others would testify about WWE being sold to Endeavor, thus creating TKO Holdings. Prior to the trial starting, McMahon and Khan were sanctioned for multiple reasons, including not preserving messages. The day before the trial was set to begin, it was reported that the lawsuit had been settled and needed the approval of the court.

Nearly two months later, there is some information about the settlement. According to Wrestling Observer Network, in TKO's filing this week, the 10-Q form noted its portion of the settlement was $105 million. WON points to the way it was worded on the form, that amount is WWE's portion. The shareholders seemingly got a much larger settlement than that. Others paid part of the settlement, which is likely Vince McMahon. Of the $105 million, WWE said they expected their insurance to pay $75 million. The remaining $30 million would be paid by TKO.

McMahon and WWE are still dealing with other legal matters. The sex trafficking lawsuit brought by former employee, Janel Grant has been moved away from the public eye as the lawsuit was ordered closed. The Ring Boys lawsuit against WWE, McMahon, Linda McMahon, and TKO is still being litigated. In May, a judge ruled that the identity of the plaintiffs can remain anonymous — the defendants know their identities, the public does not — serving a blow to the McMahons, who wanted their identities made public.