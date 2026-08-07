Former WWE & AEW Star Aleister Black Shares Cryptic Day In The Life Video

Aleister and Malakai Black (Tom Budgen) are no longer here. Instead, Tommy End has resurfaced. The former WWE and AEW star is now a free agent after his second WWE run came to an end post-WrestleMania 42 in April. To commemorate his new lease on life in the business, Black has shaved off his hair as he faces the duality of his next chapter.

In a video released on his Instagram page, Black walks viewers through a brief account of his life after his WWE departure. At first, it shows Black waking up, training, and doing average tasks most do on a regular basis. However, the tempo increases towards the end, when it shows Black sporting a new look and aggressively training through his martial arts discipline. The caption on his post reads, "I am the death of me."

Black, along with his wife, former WWE star Zelina Vega (now under the ring name "Xelina"), were among many notable main roster and "WWE NXT" stars who were released this past spring due to budget cuts. It was the second time Black performed under the WWE banner after a stint in AEW from 2021 through 2025. His last televised match in WWE was as a participant in this year's Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which Royce Keys officially won on the eve of WrestleMania weekend. Black is a former NXT and AEW World Trios Champion.