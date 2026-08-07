Bully Ray Hopes To See Fresh Challengers Facing Chelsea Green On WWE SmackDown

Chelsea Green won the interim WWE Women's Championship in a ladder match at SummerSlam, after Rhea Ripley was unable to defend her title due to injury. The star has since had surgery. On "Busted Open Radio," Hall of Famer Bully Ray said he wants fresh challengers for Green. He also said he wants to see her "fighting from underneath," which is why his perfect challenger for her is part of a faction.

"I would love to see Chelsea Green take on Jacy Jayne and all of Fatal Influence," he said. "We already know from what Jacy did in 'NXT' that she's more than capable of this... We know that all three women are more than capable of this. Fatal Influence screwing Chelsea over, and over, and over again. You have a nice story here. You have definitive heels, a definitive babyface, and most importantly, new faces in the mix."

Bully said he feels strongly about Green's reign since it's new and different. He said he doesn't want to see Green and Ripley or Green and Charlotte Flair. Bully Ray said Green can hold her own in the ring, but it's all about perception.

"Chelsea doesn't wrestle as often as some of the other women, but she can hold her own," he said. "But, if you put her in there with a Rhea or a Charlotte, because of the perception of the wrestlers that they are, it's almost like, should Chelsea be really able to hang with these women? With Jacy, absolutely. Jacy is exceptional in the ring, also, but perception-wise, Chelsea and Jacy could absolutely work."