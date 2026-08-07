Bella Twins Comment On Chelsea Green's Interim WWE Women's Title Win At SummerSlam

Chelsea Green had one of the biggest moments, if not perhaps the biggest, of her career at WWE SummerSlam when she ascended the ladder during a five-woman match to capture the interim WWE Women's Championship. The inaugural Women's United States Champion had been laid out by Michin and B-Fab earlier in the bout, left in the rungs of the ladder, before she capitalized on a moment where everyone else in the match was down to climb to victory.

On an episode of "The Nikki & Brie Show," the Bella Twins discussed how happy they are for the new interim champion. Nikki called it an "incredible moment."

"Her moment reminds me of the moments Bryan [Danielson] had, where the fans are so behind you and they're rooting so hard for you, and it just organically happens," Brie said, speaking of her husband, then known as Daniel Bryan in WWE. "Then, when finally WWE gives you that moment, it's a moment for Chelsea, but also, a moment for the fans. So, everyone celebrates and it just feels really good. All of us were celebrating. We were so happy for her."

"It was such an epic moment," Nikki agreed. "She's going to make it so entertaining. She's so entertaining."

Green is set to appear on "WWE SmackDown" Friday night to address her future as champion, as she isn't set for a match. The Bella Twins didn't fare as well at "The Biggest Party of the Summer," as during their six-woman tag, Brie suffered a broken scapula. The sisters turned heel on their partner, Paige, after the match, but the future of the angle seems to be in doubt.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Nikki & Brie Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.