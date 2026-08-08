Mara Sade Exchanges Heartfelt Words With Her Final TNA Opponent Following Last Match

Mara Sade's (formerly known as WWE star Jakara Jackson) final curtain call in TNA Wrestling occurred this past Thursday on "TNA Impact" (on tape delay). In her last match, she faced Heather by Elegance in the TNA Knockouts Television Championship tournament quarterfinals. Though Sade did not advance as one of the final four in the tournament, she had nothing but admiration for her last opponent.

On X [formerly known as Twitter], Sade respectfully wrote, "S/o [shout out] @Heathereckless [two red explanation mark emojis] Giving credit where it's due- she's INSANELY creative! INSANELY hard working! Thank you for my last match [black heart emoji] #tnawrestling."

S/o @Heathereckless ‼️Giving credit where it's due- she's INSANELY creative! INSANELY hard working! Thank you for my last match 🖤 #tnaimpact — Mara Sadé (@itsmarasade) August 7, 2026

Immediately after her post, Heather replied to the thoughtful message with, "Stoppppp I'll cry [three crying emojis] this is coming from you [finger pointing emoji] one of THE MOST creative and hard working herself [teary eyed emoji] I've been a fan since day one. Thank YOUUUU it was an honor and I'm gonna miss you!!! Till we meet again [handshake and three red hearted emojis]."

Stoppppp I'll cry 😭😭😭 this is coming from you 🫵 one of THE MOST creative and hard working herself 🥹 I've been a fan since day one. Thank YOUUUU it was an honor and I'm gonna miss you!!! Till we meet again 🤝💗💗💗 — Heather by Elegance 💋 (@Heathereckless) August 7, 2026

Their match this past Thursday was a hard-hitting slugfest. In under 10 minutes (as per the tournament's time limit), Heather, without the help of the Elegance Brand, secured the pinfall victory after connecting a missile dropkick from off the top turnbuckle on Sade. On Tuesday, TNA announced that Sade had departed the company after the expiration of her contract. Now, it appears the former TNA and WWE star is AEW bound.