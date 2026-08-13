Royce Keys (Fka AEW's Powerhouse Hobbs) Explains Origins Of WWE Ring Name

A name is more than just a specialized label; it's an identity that one hopes will live on past them. Going from the indestructible Powerhouse Hobbs in AEW to Royce Keys in the WWE, the formidable competitor didn't just put two names together because they rolled off the tongue so well. He put those two names together because it mirrored legacies within his family's lineage, past and present. In an interview with "No-Contest Wrestling," Keys explained the origins of his new name and what it means to him.

"As far as the name goes, my middle son, his name is Royce," Keys said. "I love all my kids the same, but that's my twin. So I was like, okay, Royce Keys is dedication to my mother...I can't fumble the ball, you know, with rocking two names of people that I care about...My mom's no longer here...I take pride in having both those names and represent them every time I go out to the ring or any time I represent this company...I got to represent them. I can't mess up."

Keys' debut occurred at this year's Royal Rumble, as part of the Men's Royal Rumble competition in late January. Entering at number 14, he successfully eliminated Damian Priest before being eliminated by Bronson Reed. Since then, Keys' went on to win this year's Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the eve of WrestleMania 42 this past April. As of this writing, Keys is coming off a hellacious street fight against Jacob Fatu — a friend of his he knew prior to his WWE tenure — on the August 3 edition of "WWE Raw."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "No-Contest Wrestling Podcast/The Rich Eisen Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.