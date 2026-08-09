WWE's AJ Styles On New Day Free Agency: 'Somebody's About To Get Something Good'

The potential of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods' post-WWE careers remains at the forefront of discussions within the wrestling world. This includes their now-former WWE colleague AJ Styles, who commented on the New Day members' departures during a recent episode of "The AJ Styles Show."

"I love them. I think that somebody's about to get something good," Styles said.

Kingston and Woods exited WWE after WrestleMania 42, with reports indicating that WWE asked them to restructure their existing contracts. The former WWE Tag Team Champions promptly refused to do so, then mutually agreed to leave the company.

According to Styles, WWE's act of letting Kingston and Woods go, as well as Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, likely won't turn out to be a good one for the wrestling juggernaut. On a personal level, though, "The Phenomenal One" wants to see The New Day and Motor City Machine Guns thrive, no matter what banner they perform under.

"I don't know if it was the smartest decision letting those two tag teams go," Styles said. "I wouldn't bet that it was a smart decision. I am biased. Two guys that I've known forever in Alex Shelly and Chris Sabin, and then [Woods], who I have literally known for over two decades. We go way back. Kofi is such an awesome dude ... They got years of experience with the psychology, and they have perfected it in a tag team ring. I can't say enough good things about these four guys. They're amazing. I hope they kill it, because I love these guys. Those are my boys. I want to see them do well."

A recent report from Fightful Select noted that Kingston and Woods are expected to join All Elite Wrestling soon. Shelley and Sabin, meanwhile, already made their AEW debuts on the July 30 edition of "AEW Collision."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The AJ Styles Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.