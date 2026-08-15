The Miz Names WWE Opponents He's Learned The Most From

The Miz has achieved everything there is to achieve in WWE and is likely a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and he has many to thank for his career, including two legends of his generation.

The former WWE Champion recently spoke to Denise Salcedo and was asked about his wrestling GOAT, with the game pitting two legends against each other and Miz having to choose between them. When asked to pick between Randy Orton and The Rock, Miz surprisingly chose the former and explained how "The Viper" and John Cena helped him throughout his career.

"Cena and Randy were the two pivotal, I feel like, people in my career that were in the ring with me and learning with them in the ring. And when you are in the ring with a Randy Orton, it is unlike any other superstar you've ever been in the ring with. It is special. You can feel not only the superstardom, but the knowledge and the wisdom, and just the abilities that he has is unlike anybody else," said Miz.

The WWE star chose Orton over The Rock, but then had to choose between Orton and Cena. The Miz went with the latter, praising Cena's selflessness and the friendship he shares with him, while also acknowledging his friendship with Orton.

"I'll go John Cena because I did main event WrestleMania with John Cena, beating John Cena, and him being and trusting him, whenever I was knocked out, to literally basically guide me through the match, which he did. And John has not only been just an amazing person but just a great friend as well. Randy, too, by the way," Miz added.

The Miz has previously praised Cena numerous times, particularly his ability to create memorable moments in WWE, something he tried to emulate throughout his career.