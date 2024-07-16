The Miz Opens Up About Learning From WWE's John Cena

John Cena has been the talk of the wrestling world since early July, following his announcement that he will be retiring in 2025. Among those discussing Cena and his impending retirement is longtime veteran The Miz, who is fresh off the heels of an A&E "Biography: WWE Legends" episode chronicling his career. Speaking with SHAK Wrestling, Miz described how Cena, who is featured in the documentary, has taught him so much "Not only inside, but outside the ring."

"[WWE] tries to create moments," said Miz. "No matter how small of a role or how big of a role, you always try to create a moment that people talk about. Cena's incredible at that and I've learned a lot from him ... I hope I have done his teachings justice." During Miz's documentary episode, Cena references the career of his longtime rival as possibly the most underrated career in WWE history, a description that Miz said "means the world" to him. Looking ahead to Cena's retirement run, Miz not only expressed a desire to wrestle with or against Cena one last time, but for younger talent to get a chance to work with the 16-time world champion.

"I am putting my name in the hat of people that want to face John Cena," said Miz. "But also, I want our new talent to experience John Cena ... As much as I was taught by John and I can teach what John taught me, it's always better when you have that guy there to teach you." Cena and Miz last stood in the ring together the night after WrestleMania 40, with Cena helping former World Tag Team Champions Miz and R-Truth defeat Judgment Day.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "SHAK Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.