Elijah Holyfield Informed Of Change In Brand Status On Latest WWE LFG

It's now been nearly two years since Elijah Holyfield first signed with WWE, and so far the 28 year old has found himself a fixture on either "WWE LFG" or "NXT" live events. But the son of boxing legend Evander Holyfield and former NFL running back may now be ready for a shot at the big time, at least when it comes to south of the border. On the latest episode of "WWE LFG," Holyfield met with "NXT" head Shawn Michaels, who informed him he was getting a change of scenery.

"I think, coming in the door, you were a very valued prospect to us," Michaels told Holyfield. "I'm sure, maybe from your perspective it has been a while, maybe you've had some setbacks with the injury. But an opportunity has arose for us to get you into the game."

"You are going to have the opportunity to go down to AAA and show the world who Elijah Holyfield truly is. You will be meeting up with your old trainer, the Undertaker. The possibilities down there are going to be unlimited for you."

Despite Michaels' statement, questions remain regarding when Holyfield will debut in AAA, especially when the footage of his meeting with Michaels appears to be from months ago, as it featured Holyfield's tag partner Apollo Crews, who was released by WWE back in April. Holyfield has worked no AAA dates since then, instead appearing on "WWE EVOLVE" or "NXT" live events. As noted by Michaels, Holyfield was mentored by Undertaker during the first season of "WWE LFG" in early 2025. Undertaker has since become involved with the AAA creative team, in attempt to mold lucha libre and American wrestling together.