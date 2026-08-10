Raquel Rodriguez Identifies Absent WWE Star As Ideal Judgment Day Recruit

Though the numbers game usually works to their advantage every time they're in the ring, the Judgment Day wouldn't mind adding another towering presence. Its current tower of strength and force, Raquel Rodriguez, says this absent WWE star would be perfect to balance out their villainous group.

"You know, I like Omos," the current Women's Intercontinental Champion said on "Pod Meets World." "Omos just joined Dominik [Mysterio] on AAA...He'd be a good heavy hitter for muscle. Even for the women to hopefully take advantage of."

As Rodriguez mentioned, the AAA Mega Champion "Dirty Dom" joined El Ojo (with Omos and Dorian Roldán) after refusing to help his tag team partner El Grande Americano combat Los Perros del Mal (Daga and Angel) at AAA Verano de Escándalo last month. Their tag team loss inspired their upcoming Triplemania 34 match on either Friday, September 11, or Sunday, September 13 for the Mega Championship.

Omos joined AAA at Triplemanía XXXIII and won the 2025 Bardahl Cup. Prior to debuting in WWE's sister promotion, he did an excursion at Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan, where he became a former GHC Tag Team Champion. He is also a former Raw Tag Team Champion.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Pod Meets World" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.