Undefeated in 2026 and coming back from an injury stronger than ever, AEW International Champion Kyle Fletcher is arguably the top young star in AEW and one of the budding stars in the wrestling business in general. But the Don Callis Family member is still nowhere close to being satisfied. And he may never be, as Fletcher revealed during an interview with "Big Gold Belt Media" at the San Diego Comic-Con that he has some pretty lofty goals for his career, including one that Fletcher even admits might not be attainable.

"I want to go down as the greatest professional wrestler to ever do it," Fletcher said. "The greatest professional wrestler to be in a professional wrestling ring. I want to...wrestling is very subjective, so I know it's never going to be, like, 100% everyone unanimously agrees that Kyle Fletcher is the greatest professional wrestler ever. But I think, for me, setting that as my big overarching goal in my career and in my life? It's going to strive me to keep pushing. Because it's something that I can never fully achieve, if that makes sense."

Fletcher explained that while it's a goal he may never reach, and perhaps is something fans will only consider him for long after his career, setting his sights on that gives him something to keep chasing, and in his mind, allows him to continuously look for ways to improve.

"I think that's why I like setting that as my goal, because it gives me something to keep chasing forever, and it gives me something to keep...it forces me to keep improving because that goal is never going to be achieved," Fletcher said. "So yeah...that's what I want my legacy to be. I want to at least be in the conversation. That's my goal."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Big Gold Belt Media" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription