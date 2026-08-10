UFC Fighter, Former Bellator Champion Reportedly Spotted At WWE Performance Center

Though they have both been under the same TKO umbrella for the last three years, crossovers between WWE wrestlers and UFC fighters have been limited talents attending events. But that may be changing soon thanks to one UFC fighter. On X Monday afternoon, False Finish reported that lightweight fighter Michael Chandler was spotted at the WWE Performance Center on Monday. His reason for being there is unknown.

Sources indicate to False Finish that UFC fighter Michael Chandler is at the WWE Performance Center today pic.twitter.com/bxIiXzVP2x — False Finish (@FalseFinishHQ) August 10, 2026

A former amateur wrestler at the University of Missouri, Chandler broke into MMA as part of Strikeforce, though he began gaining notoriety while competing in Bellator from September 2010 to August 2020, winning the Bellator Lightweight World Championship three times. He joined UFC shortly after his Bellator departure, but has struggled since then, going 2-6 in eight fights, including losing to Mauricio Ruffy at the UFC Freedom 250 event held at the White House.

Chandler's UFC career has in part been highlighted by the promotion's inability to put a fight together between him and controversial star Connor McGregor. It was believed that Chandler and McGregor were set to fight at UFC Freedom 250 before Chandler was booked to face Ruffy instead. Chandler and McGregor had also previously been scheduled to fight in 2024, before the fight was called off after McGregor suffered an injury.

Though Chandler has no professional wrestling experience, he has indicated interest in wrestling for WWE during an October 2025 interview with Chris Van Vliet. Chandler also appeared at an early 2024 episode of "Raw," where he cut a promo on McGregor. His performance received a positive review from WWE star Seth Rollins, who while noting Chandler still had some work to do, his promo was "real" and "from the heart."