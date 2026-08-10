TNA's Mustafa Ali Explains Thought Process Behind Recent Addition To Order 4

Mustafa Ali's Order 4 stable has been a force in TNA since the beginning of 2025 when Ali returned to the company in January. The stable, consisting of The Good Hands' John Skyler, Special Agent Zero, and Tasha Steelz, recently added a new member to help with issues within the faction. Ali introduced Mila Moore on the July 16 episode of "TNA iMPACT," and the star spoke with "Reel Appreciation" about how beneficial her inclusion has been, and will be in the future.

"You can already see, when Mila speaks, people listen," Ali explained. "Just look at her social media numbers that she's doing already. She's got the world's attention, and that's what I needed in Order 4... With all of the, let's call it problems, that are going on in Order 4, I just needed the extra help. As great of a man as I am, even I have my limitations. I can only be spread so thin. So, Miss Moore's introduction in the group was solely to help me out with these problems."

Ali said he's loved when Moore has done so far, and ever since her introduction, "iMPACT" has drawn record viewership. As for Order 4 overall, he said he doesn't believe there's been a more developed character or group in the company. He mentioned their storyline with Mike Santana and his sobriety, as well as past conflicts that involved Cedric Alexander.

"Everything was so layered and deep and meaningful, and even where we're headed in the next few weeks, with [Jason] Hotch and Mila Moore, just watch and see," Ali said. "But, I'd argue to say there hasn't been an act that is more TV show drama-developed."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Reel Appreciation" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.