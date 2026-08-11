Nic Nemeth Reveals Whether He Thinks WWE's John Cena & Brock Lesnar Are Truly Retired

TNA Wrestling's Nic Nemeth has explained why he believes both John Cena and Brock Lesnar have retired and won't return to a WWE ring.

Cena and Lesnar, two of WWE's most iconic stars, retired in 2025 and 2026, respectively, but some believe that both could wrestle again. Nemeth, on "Busted Open," said that he doesn't see it happening, stating that both had great endings to their careers.

"Sometimes in our world, a retirement doesn't mean you're actually retired. And we haven't brought that up today. But also there's a reason we probably haven't, because with Cena this last year and with watching Brock this time, in my head, even as a guy who's seen it all, 'I'm not gonna take a swerve off anybody, I'm not falling for anything,' these seem legitimate storybook endings to a tale. And that is how you want to be remembered," said Nemeth.

The former WWE star thinks that a return for either star could add a blemish to what was a fairytale ending for them. He acknowledged that a potential Lesnar return would get a huge pop from the crowd, but he thinks that the way he went out against Oba Femi would make another retirement less memorable.

"And I'm not saying it's pro wrestling, so he'll never be back, because in a year you can hit that Brock music and the place is going to blow the roof off. I believe Cena's truly gone and retired from in-ring action. And I genuinely believe as someone who was tricked by Motley Crue on two different occasions, that Brock Lesnar is genuinely retired because man, how could he do it better any other time afterwards?" asked the former WWE Champion.

Cena is well and truly retired, with him now having an ambassadorial role in WWE, while Lesnar too confirmed that he won't step back in the ring, despite reports hinting at him wrestling once again at WrestleMania next year.