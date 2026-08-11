WWE's Chelsea Green Elaborates On Michael Hayes Comment Following Title Win

Chelsea Green has addressed Michael Hayes' comments about her on "WWE Unreal," while emphasizing that the two share a great relationship.

Hayes had said on "Unreal" that she is a wrestler who puts over opponents, comments for which he later apologized. After winning the Interim Women's Championship at SummerSlam, Green reflected on those comments on the "Complex Graps Wrestling Podcast," highlighting the fact that Hayes has always been honest with her.

"Since winning this championship, many have asked me were his questions or were his remarks on 'Unreal' fake? Did he really say that? Did he really mean it? Yes. He totally meant it. Michael Hayes does not say anything he doesn't mean. And I know that because we have always gotten along. We have a great relationship. I know people are probably surprised to hear that because of what he said. He is one of the only people in the company that tells me the truth. He has, since the moment I came back, told it how it is. He tells me when I do something that's terrible. He tells me when I do something that's great. He pushes me to be a better wrestler all the time," she said. "I am almost certain they were sandwiched with really beautiful compliments that were not shown. However, at the end of the day, when I watched it, it lit a fire under my a*s."

Green admitted that Hayes' remarks were something she already knew. She said his comments made fans root for her, with many in the business also telling her that they were upset by them. The Interim WWE Women's Champion reiterated her great relationship with Hayes and spoke about her cheeky dedication of the win to the WWE veteran.

"I dedicated this title to him in the post-show. I texted him and told him I dedicated to him after I did it. Like, I didn't warn him I was going to do that, and he was such a good sport about it," said Green.

The new champion also said that Hayes is someone who can deliver criticism and take it himself, too.