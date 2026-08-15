Nic Nemeth Recalls Watching Brock Lesnar Break Undertaker's WWE WrestleMania Streak

One of the most important, yet divisive, moments in WWE history happened in 2014 when Brock Lesnar shockingly conquered The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WWE WrestleMania 30. Lesnar was already a big star, but the victory helped cement his legacy, which has made him putting over Oba Femi at SummerSlam 2026 all the more of a big deal.

On "Busted Open Radio," Nic Nemeth and Dave LaGreca recalled seeing Lesnar beat the streak. Nemeth remembered watching in catering with everyone, from family members to folks who worked in WWE's offices.

"We assumed Undertaker was going to finish his career 86-0 at WrestleMania or something," Nemeth joked. "I was standing there and one, two, three, and the room goes silent... We're all in there, and I just looked around and went, 'Holy s***.' Two seconds later, everybody like caught their breath and we went, 'Oh my God.' I watched it, collectively, as a room, absorb that that just happened."

Nemeth said that Undertaker winning that match could have changed the course of history in WWE, including for moments like Lesnar calling Femi "the future" following "The Ruler's" victory in their Hell in a Cell match. He said he couldn't stress enough how impactful the moment of Lesnar's WrestleMania 30 victory was.

"It was a silent, yet audible gasp of just nothing in the air until that ['21-1'] goes up on the screen," he said. "I've never been so caught off guard with an ending to a match. It was not just a big deal, it was a big momentum shift for Brock to go down the line and continue dominating, and then eventually leading to officially passing the torch [at SummerSlam.]"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.