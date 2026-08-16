WWE's Chelsea Green Says Her Favorite Match Took Place In TNA

Chelsea Green has had quite the career even before capturing the interim WWE Women's Championship during a five-woman ladder match at SummerSlam. The star has worked for many promotions under many different names since her debut in 2014, including Impact Wrestling as the chaotic Laurel Van Ness. She won the TNA Knockouts title in 2017, and throughout her time in the promotion, feuded with Allie.

On "Complex Graps," Green said that her favorite match of her career was against Allie, when she dropped the Knockouts title before departing for WWE. She described that time period of her career as pivotal.

"I would say it's because that was the moment, like a blip of time in my life, where I was so carefree," Green explained. "I didn't care what people said about me. I was 'The Hot Mess' 100 percent of the time in the ring. It didn't matter about, necessarily, the moves, but we did some really fun things in that match. It was about the story, and I feel like in wrestling, we so often get caught up in the cool things that people can do, especially because people do stay defying gravity these days. I love telling the story. Creating a character. Creating a backstory and handing it to the audience on a silver platter, and I think that's what we did in that moment in time."

Green said that era of her career granted her many opportunities, including appearing on the first-ever AEW All In and working in Lucha Underground. She joked that she hopes the character doesn't come back out, however, as it takes something special, and a vodka martini, to reveal the "Hot Mess."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Complex Graps" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.