Maxxine Dupri Names Her Favorite WWE Opponent

The character of "WWE Raw" star Maxxine Dupri has gone from the manager of a duo of male models, to a member of Alpha Academy being bullied around by Chad Gable, to a more serious in-ring competitor who even at one point captured the Women's Intercontinental Championship and held the gold for nearly 50 days.

Dupri recently appeared on the "Pod Meets World" show, alongside wrestling superfan Danielle Fishel, and spoke about when wrestling really started to click for her. She credited "The Man" Becky Lynch, who she feuded with over the Women's IC title. The pair had around five televised matches, and even more on live shows, as Dupri got more comfortable in the ring.

"Honestly, when I started working with Becky... I think that really changed my life," Dupri said. "Don't tell her I said that. I still hate her. That really changed things around for me. When you get to work with someone who has so much more experience than you and has so much knowledge and is willing to share that with you, it changes the game. Those are my favorite matches. I still look at them and I'm like, 'I can't believe I did that.'"

Dupri also gave props to Natalya, who she called her "'Total Divas' queen." She trained with Nattie and her husband, TJ Wilson, in their Dungeon in Tampa, Florida.

"That's another pivotal moment in my career where I learned so much," she said. "So much about aggression, I think, dealing with her in the ring and her beating me up non-stop. But also, getting to train with her I think has really played into where I am now."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Pod Meets World" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.