Backstage Report On Bayley's WWE Status Amid Contract Speculation

Throughout this summer, there has continued to be rumors about Bayley's future as a WWE star with her contract set to expire later this year, and speculation has only picked up after she lost to her former teammate Lyra Valkyria at Saturday Night's Main Event and hasn't been seen on TV since. Although Bayley has always spoken positively about her time with WWE and has expressed interest in being a backstage producer with the company someday, many believe she wants to reunite with her best friend Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, in AEW.

Now that Bayley's absence from WWE television is nearing a month, Dave Meltzer provided an update on her status with the promotion on the "Wrestling Observer Radio."

"The only thing I've heard from them when it comes to Bayley is that Bayley has a decision to make. So, that's the story ... she has not signed a contract. Once she signs a contract I'm sure she'll be back on TV," he explained. "If she signs a contract, she'll probably come back and attack Lyra and that'll be her storyline. And if she doesn't sign, then she doesn't come back and the Madison Square Garden thing was her write off."

Earlier this week, Bayley poked fun at the latest rumors about her future, as she posted a training montage video on Instagram that included the caption "all or nothing, baby," but was also accompanied by a song titled "All In," which is the name of AEW's biggest show of the year happening later this month at Wembley Stadium. However, Meltzer noted that Bayley will not be a free agent this month, and his co-host Bryan Alvarez added that he heard of Bayley's contract not expiring until January, though he emphasized that he could not verify that information.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.