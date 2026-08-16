Rob Van Dam Names Next Generation WWE Stars He Enjoys Watching

Earlier this year, WWE NXT star Kelani Jordan publicly stated that Rob Van Dam was one of her favorite wrestlers, and she frequently watches footage of the Hall of Famer for inspiration. It seems Van Dam has taken notice, because he named Jordan as one of his favorite wrestlers to watch in the modern era.

"Kelani Jordan -– [I] like watching her and seeing which of my moves, maybe, she's going to do –- what I've inspired [that] night for her," Van Dam said to Denise Salcedo.

Earlier in the interview, Van Dam noted that he is flattered that so many of today's wrestlers emulate him, but not all of them understand the logic behind what he was doing in the ring. Jordan doesn't seem to fall into that category, and neither does another rising WWE star that RVD shouted out.

"Sol Ruca; very impressed with her," he continued. "Even in a day and age where everybody is learning to do everyone else's moves the first day at wrestling school, before they even know how to lock up, Sol Ruca is still able to do moves that are going to put her way ahead, that not everyone's going to be able to do. That's impressive."

While Jordan remains on the NXT roster, Ruca was called up earlier this year. She's found success on "WWE Raw," including a run with the Women's Intercontinental Championship. However, she's also had to deal with waves of negative feedback from fans who took issue with Ruca mis-timing her finishing move, or with how she's been booked since joining the red brand.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Denise Salcedo and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.