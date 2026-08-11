Indie Promotion Announces Special TV Taping In Conjunction With Upcoming AEW Dynamite

On September 9, AEW will have a special episode of "Dynamite" to raise awareness and funds for ALS in honor of Rebel (Tanea Brooks), an AEW original who announced in May that she had been diagnosed with the terminal disease. On Tuesday, AEW's special show "Rebel Heart Dynamite" got even bigger. One Fall Wrestling (1FW) will hold a special taping prior to and following "Rebel Heart Dynamite" in Athens, Georgia.

1FW is owned by AEW Vice President of Show and Creative Coordination QT Marshall and was the first indie promotion to join MyAEW's streaming platform. In a press release announcing the 1FW taping, the promotion says that this opportunity will allow their fans to see their favorite wrestlers on the biggest stage in 1FW's history while AEW fans can discover new talent and see familiar faces while also supporting Rebel.

The promotion began fundraising efforts at their live event on August 7 and will continue collecting donations at their live events through September 4. Fans who donate will be entered into one of three drawings to win tickets to the September 9 show. Donations raised by 1FW fans will be matched by the promotion's ownership and anonymous donors.

"I'd like to personally thank Tony Khan and AEW for giving 1FW the opportunity to be part of such an important night," Marshall said in the press release. "For Tony to allow us to showcase 1FW before and after 'Dynamite' means a great deal to everyone at 1FW. More importantly, this is about coming together for Rebel and supporting the fight against ALS."