Bully Ray Names Former ECW Ally Who Deserves Spot In WWE Hall Of Fame

In 2018, Bubba Ray Dudley (AKA Bully Ray) and his longtime tag team partner D-Von Dudley were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Now, speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully believes another member of the "Dudley family" deserves the same honor.

"I believe Spike [Dudley] should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame," Bully said. "If there's any one person who has gotten more talent over with individual moments in time, it's Spike. I mean, think about it: Bam Bam Bigelow throwing him into the crowd at the ECW Arena and the ECW fans surfing Spike, right? Brock Lesnar's debut is powerbombing Spike Dudley. The Undertaker's chokeslam over the top rope to the floor – Spike."

Bully went on to give Spike credit for serving as the "crash test dummy" for himself and D-Von, which played an important role in their success as a tag team. He believes Spike has earned a place in the Hall of Fame both for what he's done to help the career of others, and for all the bumps he took over the course of his career.

After first teaming up with Bubba Ray, D-Von, and the other members of the Dudley family in ECW, Spike eventually joined the duo in WWE, often serving as their manager. He himself has spoken about the lengths he would go to make his opponents look strong, and Spike revealed that he was the one who encouraged The Undertaker to deliver the explosive chokeslam that Bully brought up.

These days, having retired from in-ring action, Spike Dudley works as a financial advisor – a job that he credits for helping maintain a strong quality of life as he moves beyond pro wrestling.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.