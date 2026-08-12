Dave Meltzer Speculates On WWE Future Of Brock Rechsteiner

For nearly five years now, Bron Breakker has done an admirable job of continuing the legacy of the Steiner Brothers. But it appears that soon he will not have to carry the mantle alone. On Tuesday morning's edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer seemed pretty confident that another Steiner could be in WWE in just a matter of months.

"Bron's cousin, Scott's son, Brock Rechsteiner, he may be WWE bound," Meltzer said. "I actually expect he will be WWE bound within a couple of months."

Rechsteiner, who previously signed with and was cut by the Tennessee Titans, is currently attempting to make the roster of the NFL's New Orleans Saints, though he was suspended six games this past weekend. There is no confirmed reason as to why Rechsteiner was suspended, though Meltzer felt it was longer than normal if it was a drug suspension. Nevertheless, Meltzer believes the suspension will play no factor in WWE having interest in Rechsteiner, and his odds for making the Saints roster weren't strong anyway.

"Suspended or not, he was a long shot to make, I think he's on the Saints, and he's a long shot to make the team," Meltzer said. "I mean, he wasn't drafted or anything like that.The suspension can't help his odds of making the team at all, if you're suspended for six games. So when it comes to being cut, he's probably getting cut...

"They did not say what he did. They did not make an announcement, and I don't know what the protocol is because I don't cover the NFL. Usually, a first drug test failure would be not six weeks, I think it would be...it's smaller. So it's something more severe than that. I mean, that type of stuff, the six weeks, is usually for something bad, but we don't know what it is. But yeah, they didn't announce what it is."

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