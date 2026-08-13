Darby Allin Says He's More 'Calculated' Than AEW Critics Might Think

AEW's Darby Allin is one of the most fearless wrestlers in the business and performs moves that some think are far too dangerous, but he rejected that notion, claiming that everything he does is calculated.

Allin, who has fallen through real glass, landed on ladders, and even fallen down stairs, has been criticized and advised by veterans and peers, most recently by hardcore legend Mick Foley, about tempering his desire to put his body on the line. But the former AEW World Champion said in an interview on "The Mark Hoke Show Pro Wrestling Radio Show" that the scary moves he performs aren't careless and that he takes a measured approach to performing them.

"It's hard to tell, you know, because with me, what people don't see is what I do outside of the ring to maintain everything. So, I may appear to be really reckless, but everything — everything — is so calculated, and I feel incredible," said Allin.

The AEW star hit out at critics who tell him that he may not be able to wrestle — or walk — as he gets older due to the numerous, scary bumps he has taken in his pro wrestling career. Allin stated that he feels great and has no issues with his body.

"And they keep adding years. [They say] 'He's not going to be able to walk when he's 30.' Well, I'm 33, and I feel amazing. [They say] 'He's not gonna be able to walk when he's 33.' I feel amazing. They're going to keep pushing it to a point where, of course, I'm not going to be able to walk when I'm 70," he added. "I know it sounds crazy, but my body feels amazing."

Allin recently conceded that his reckless style of wrestling will one day take its toll, but he doesn't intend to stop until that day arrives.