Eric Bischoff Doesn't See Vince McMahon Returning To The Spotlight After WWE Exit

Eric Bischoff has dismissed suggestions that Vince McMahon will play a major role in WWE in the future.

With the closure of Janel Grant's lawsuit against McMahon, some have hinted at the possibility of him returning to WWE. However, Bischoff disagrees, arguing that McMahon may make an occasional appearance but won't be part of a storyline, as he has too much baggage following the sexual assault case.

"Everybody's kind of like assuming Vince wants to get back in the spotlight. I'm not sold on that. I highly doubt that we're going to see a high-profile Vince McMahon. I think, you know, we'll see him — I wouldn't be surprised if he makes some smaller appearances in WWE Hall of Fame-type appearances, but he's not going to be on regular programming. I don't see a storyline with him. I don't see him being kind of the face of the company in any way, shape, or form. The baggage that he has with him, regardless of how these things settle out, just outweighs the benefit," he said on "83 Weeks."

Bischoff wishes to see McMahon get back on his feet, but feels that his reputation has been sullied after all the controversies surrounding him.

"I'd like to see Vince get his life kind of back in order. It'll never be what it was from a reputation perspective. He won't be able to buy back his reputation. He can mitigate it and get past it and have a great life, but I don't think being front and center and spending a lot of time as the face of anything is in his future," added Bischoff.

The WWE Hall of Famer believes McMahon may try to rewrite his history and legacy, which he said McMahon has done in the past, through maybe a TV series or film. He confidently stated that McMahon will likely want to have the final word on how he is remembered.