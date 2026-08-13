WWE's Booker T On Chelsea Green's Injury: Work Through The Pain, Wear The Face Mask

Chelsea Green's injury has come at the most inopportune time for her, but Booker T has advised her to soldier on and continue wrestling.

Green had the greatest night of her WWE career at SummerSlam when she won the Interim WWE Women's Championship but suffered an injury on "SmackDown" after SummerSlam. Booker T advised her on his "Hall of Fame" show to wrestle through the pain. He believes that wrestlers have to work through injuries, advising her to wear a face mask to reduce the risk of worsening the orbital bone injury.

"Work through the pain," said Booker T when asked what Green should do. "You worked too hard to get here and to have to, you know, give it up like that. It would not be poetic justice at all for, like I say, as hard as she's worked to get there, man. Put the face mask on, go out there and get the work done. Just part of the game."

The "WWE NXT" commentator spoke glowingly about the Interim WWE Women's Champion, expressing what a big fan he is of her work.

"I'm a huge, huge fan of Chelsea Green. When she won the title — and the way she won it — it was beautiful. It was put together perfectly. The fans gave her her flowers big time. She truly deserves to be in that spot."

Green, in her announcement on social media, said that she had to go to the emergency room after breaking her orbital bone. She expressed frustration and disappointment at the injury coming so soon after her crowning glory. The title's previous holder, Rhea Ripley, had also suffered an injury that forced her to step away from television, following which there was a hunt for the interim champion, with Green ultimately winning the title.