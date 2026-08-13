Bully Ray Speculates On Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa Storyline Following WWE Raw Angle

Listening to Bully Ray talk about this latest development in the Bloodline story left me with one feeling, and it had very little to do with what Bully was saying. What was that feeling? It was me questioning why on earth they are doing any of this with Solo Sikoa in the first place. As noted by Bully, LaGreca, and really anyone watching "Raw," Sikoa has actually started to get over as a likeable babyface. And now they're teasing him going back to the stoic heel who was just kind of there, and Bully is giving a full throated endorsement? How exactly is that helping him? In fact, how is any of this Bloodline stuff helping any of these guys? From what I can tell, all this reformed Bloodline has done has turned Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu from singles stars into James Bond style henchmen, and I can't imagine Sikoa would be any different. Set aside what you may think of these guys as performers for a second; Fatu and Uso were both over and thriving, and Sikoa seems to be on the verge of doing the same. So the bright idea should then be for them to regress where they were three years ago? Forgive me, but that's stupid.

It's also, hopefully, not the plan with Sikoa. Later in their conversation, Bully laid out a scenario where Sikoa would refuse to acknowledge Reigns next week, allowing him to stay babyface and remain aligned with LA Knight, as both men presumably go after Reigns and the World Heavyweight Championship. It's not the most exciting direction for yours truly, but I think it's a direction that will appeal to the WWE fanbase, and it sure as hell is better than taking Sikoa, while he has some momentum, and then turning him back into a stooge. The fact that this even needs to be argued at all though is what alarms me the most. I get it; the Bloodline has long been WWE's golden goose. But we're now in year six of this, and its a group that seems to be developing an nWo esq quality of reverting back to the status quo instead of moving forward. In my opinion, it hasn't helped Jey Uso, and it really hasn't helped Jacob Fatu. And I think the same fate will befall Solo Sikoa if he rejoins as well, and WWE doesn't pull the swerve next week.