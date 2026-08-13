Bully Ray Speculates On Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa Storyline Following WWE Raw Angle
The time of babyface Solo Sikoa may be short-lived, as Sikoa's loss to Jey Uso on "WWE Raw" this past week came with the condition that Sikoa would be delivered to WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns one week later. The move would seemingly put Sikoa back in The Bloodline, and Bully Ray, as usual, has thoughts on how that should go down. And on Tuesday's "Busted Open Radio," Bully suggested that Reigns go scorched earth on Sikoa in order to get heat.
"I would strip him down of everything and put him right back where he started," Bully said. "'You don't say anything, you don't crack a smile, you don't 'Pew pew,' you don't do anything that these people have come to love you ever again. You're now back at my side. And that's where you will stay, and you will do my bidding.'"
Co-host Dave LaGreca seemed less sure about the idea, but Bully remained adamant. In fact, Bully seemed less concerned with how the move would affect Sikoa's popularity and more on storyline ramifications. And on that front, he little sympathy for Sikoa due to him losing to Uso, and knowing that he was walking into a trap, and still coming up short anyway.
"Solo Sikoa made a deal with Jey Uso last night," Bully said. "Solo Sikoa lost the match. Solo Sikoa knew that there was going to be outside interference. That's why he went to LA Knight. So there's no wiggle room in this loss for Solo. You got hit by a Jey Uso top rope splash. You got pinned 1-2-3, definitively, in the middle [of the ring]. 'Now, you'll put your tail in between your legs, you'll keep your mouth shut, and you fall in line.' I want to see Roman really come down heavy on Solo."
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription
Opinion: The Bloodline Has Run Its Course, And Re-Adding Members Is Hurting Them, Not Helping
Listening to Bully Ray talk about this latest development in the Bloodline story left me with one feeling, and it had very little to do with what Bully was saying. What was that feeling? It was me questioning why on earth they are doing any of this with Solo Sikoa in the first place. As noted by Bully, LaGreca, and really anyone watching "Raw," Sikoa has actually started to get over as a likeable babyface. And now they're teasing him going back to the stoic heel who was just kind of there, and Bully is giving a full throated endorsement? How exactly is that helping him? In fact, how is any of this Bloodline stuff helping any of these guys? From what I can tell, all this reformed Bloodline has done has turned Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu from singles stars into James Bond style henchmen, and I can't imagine Sikoa would be any different. Set aside what you may think of these guys as performers for a second; Fatu and Uso were both over and thriving, and Sikoa seems to be on the verge of doing the same. So the bright idea should then be for them to regress where they were three years ago? Forgive me, but that's stupid.
It's also, hopefully, not the plan with Sikoa. Later in their conversation, Bully laid out a scenario where Sikoa would refuse to acknowledge Reigns next week, allowing him to stay babyface and remain aligned with LA Knight, as both men presumably go after Reigns and the World Heavyweight Championship. It's not the most exciting direction for yours truly, but I think it's a direction that will appeal to the WWE fanbase, and it sure as hell is better than taking Sikoa, while he has some momentum, and then turning him back into a stooge. The fact that this even needs to be argued at all though is what alarms me the most. I get it; the Bloodline has long been WWE's golden goose. But we're now in year six of this, and its a group that seems to be developing an nWo esq quality of reverting back to the status quo instead of moving forward. In my opinion, it hasn't helped Jey Uso, and it really hasn't helped Jacob Fatu. And I think the same fate will befall Solo Sikoa if he rejoins as well, and WWE doesn't pull the swerve next week.