Becky Lynch And Finn Balor Comment On WWE Raw Coming To Dublin, Ireland In 2027

Last week, Becky Lynch and Finn Balor announced that "WWE Raw" was coming to the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland for the first time in history as part of the company's 2027 Road to Royal Rumble European Tour. "The Man" appeared on the first televised WWE event in her home country last year during her Women's Intercontinental Championship heel run, but explained on "Off The Ball" that she hopes to get a different reception this time around.

"It's amazing, and it was very cool to be on the first 'SmackDown' live. The very first segment. People didn't like me too much ... I will say, we've got a few more months until we're back. So I expect all of them to be rectified," she stated. "It was great fun to have your hometown chanting 'Shut the eff up' at you."

At this time, Balor is currently assigned to the "WWE SmackDown" roster, meaning he's not scheduled to appear on "Raw" in Ireland, but hopes WWE books him on the show, especially with the company's last visit to the country being the location for his iconic World Heavyweight Championship match against CM Punk.

"I really hope I am because, just past January, we got to do 'Raw' in Belfast and getting to perform on the island, there's no place like home really. Like the energy that people bring here is for me personally, it's different than anywhere else. And that night in Belfast against Punk was probably the best night of my career ... the energy in the building was special."

Lynch added that she's crossing her fingers for Ireland to host a WWE Premium Live Event and was slightly disappointed that it's just "Raw" coming to her home country. That said, Balor claimed that 'Raw' is just as important as a PLE, with every Monday having the same production style and similar storylines to a major WWE event.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Off The Ball" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.