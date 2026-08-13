WWE's Booker T Pays His Respects To The Late Dory Funk Jr.

A week after his passing, the wrestling world has continued to remember the late former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Dory Funk Jr., and the numerous contributions he made to wrestling during his legendary career. Naturally, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T also paid tribute to Funk the first chance he got, offering his condolences on the "Hall of Fame" podcast, while also discussing the importance of Funk to wrestling in the US, Japan, and his native state of Texas.

"85 grand years on this earth," Booker said. "A guy who has done so much for this business, a guy who gave so much to this business, as well as taught that next generation as well...you know, something I have such a passion for. You know, the Funk brothers man, they definitely put Texas on the map in so many different ways. Of course, so many others, legendary figures, legendary wrestlers over in Texas did the same.

"But the Funk brothers man, you cannot deny or question anything those guys did in this business, here in the United States, in Japan, and abroad, anywhere. Those guys...I always say 'Your name, if you're really, really good at what you do, your name will get there before you do.' And I know I heard about the Funk brothers way before I ever saw what they looked like or anything like that, you know? So I just wanted to pay my respects to Dory Funk Jr. 85 years old. Legend, legend man."

Though Funk and Booker's rarely crossed paths, both are connected via the WWE Hall of Fame, with Funk being inducted in 2009 while Booker has been inducted twice, first in 2013 and then again in 2019 as a member of Harlem Heat. The two are also associated as two prominent wrestlers to come out of Texas, with Funk making his name in Amarillo, while Booker began his career in his native Houston.

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