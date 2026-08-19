Eric Bischoff Believes Two-Night WWE Royal Rumble Would Be 'A Great Idea'

A singular night of action became the long-time standard for WWE premium live events. In more recent years, however, WWE has begun re-shaping that, with major PLEs like WrestleMania and SummerSlam now delivering two-night cards and the Royal Rumble rumored to follow suit.

According to WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, the expansion of the Royal Rumble would actually be a good thing for both WWE and its fans.

"I think it's a great idea,' Bischoff said on "83 Weeks." "... It's easy to go, 'Yeah, but there's too many commercials I don't enjoy.' You're going to have that low-level anti-WWE internet wrestling chatter perspective. It's always going to be there. But if you look at the weekend, if you're a WWE fan and you choose to go to an event, you choose to go to Minneapolis, there are things to do Friday night. There are things to do Saturday. There's obviously things to do Saturday night and Sunday night, but there's so much going on that you're experiencing a whole weekend. You're not experiencing just a PLE."

To illustrate the benefit of multi-day PLEs, Bischoff referenced the "unbelievable turnouts" he's seen at Real American Freestyle, the freestyle wrestling league he co-founded alongside Hulk Hogan in 2025. Bischoff noted that RAF structures their multi-day events as an interactive fan experience, filled with meet and greets, special activities, and of course, the viewing of the physical competitions.

While Bischoff foresees the possible Royal Rumble extension as being more expensive for fans to partake in, he believes the overall experience would be worth it. That's why he's urging them to start saving up their money now. The next Royal Rumble will take WWE to Arizona in February 2027.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.