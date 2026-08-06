Update On WWE Plans For Royal Rumble Weekend

Two night PLE's have become the norm for WWE over the last few years, with two of their Big Four events, WrestleMania and SummerSlam, adopting the two night approach. Up to this point, the other major events, Survivor Series and Royal Rumble, have remained one night, though that looks to be changing for one of the shows as soon as this upcoming winter. Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful reports that WWE is seriously considering expanding the Royal Rumble PLE to two nights, possibly as early as next year with the 2027 Royal Rumble in Phoenix, Arizona.

At the moment, no firm plan for the Rumble is in place, and most within WWE are operating under the assumption that the PLE will be a one night event. However, even if that was the case, many believe 2027 would be the last time the Rumble would be a one night only, as the promotion is said to be keen on turning the PLE into "a multi-night destination event." If WWE chose to to expand the Rumble to two nights in 2027, it's unclear when they would have to announce that; though the Rumble is currently set for February, a firm date was not given when WWE announced the news earlier this week.

While some have been critical of WWE expanding PLE's from one night to two, the Royal Rumble would arguably be the PLE that was most suitable for the practice due to the PLE producing both a Men's and Women's Royal Rumble match. Should WWE expand the PLE to two nights, it would seem likely that one night would be headlined by the Men's Rumble match, while the second night would be headlined by the Women's Rumble match.