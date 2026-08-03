WWE SummerSlam 2026: Biggest Winners & Losers

The 2026 edition of SummerSlam is officially in the books. Titles were defended, tables were broken, and a torch was passed from "The Beast" to "The Ruler." You can read about the Night 1 results, the Night 2 results, and what we loved and hated from both the 8/1 and 8/2 editions of SummerSlam.

All that is left, are the winners and the losers. Some winners are losers, not tonight though, all the losers were losers in and out of the ring. Some losers, like Brock Lesnar, were winners though. As always, it's a kind of vibes-based system that can skew a little wide. One winner didn't even wrestle on the show.

Enough of my introductions. Let's talk SummerSlam Winners & Losers.