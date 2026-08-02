WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 1: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

It feels worth noting before getting into the subjectively bad part of this match that the actual in-ring portion of Liv Morgan versus IYO SKY was the best action of the night hands down. That's to be expected, honestly, considering both the women in the match belong to the upper echelon of wrestlers in the world. But the result and the overall shortness of everything just felt underwhelming when all was said and done.

Morgan was defending her Women's World Championship for the first time in 106 days, almost four months on from capturing the title from Stephanie Vaquer at WrestleMania. That's simply not good enough for a world champion whichever way it is cut, especially when this same weekend there will be an Interim Women's Championship match because the reigning champion is inactive.

Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez tried to interfere as one could have predicted, given that no Judgment Day member's match can ever come without the same cookie-cutter interference bulls***. All that served was to take away from the good match that was beginning to unfold, and then by the time everything started to feel like it was picking up again, Morgan had hit ObLivion and that was the end of the match.

If one is making their first world title defense in 106 days, then the expectation is that match is going to be a reminder as to what has been missing. This was shorter than it might have been as a "WWE Raw" main event. It was even shorter than the Queen of the Ring final between them at Night of Champions. It was almost an entire five minutes shorter than the non-title match between SKY and Asuka at Backlash, and it was over five minutes shorter than Morgan's QOTR semi-final bout against Charlotte Flair.

When it was over, Morgan was still champion. It would have been nice to see SKY win the title, and the result wouldn't have felt so much of a kick below the belt if the past few months hadn't been so tedious. Now there's going to be more scream promos, more interference-laden matches and obnoxiousness, with very little reason to expect any compelling progress as it pertains to the Judgment Day tensions arising during the Queen of the Ring run.

Written by Max Everett