Leon Slater Accepts History-Altering Stipulation For TNA Lockdown Title Match

With TNA Lockdown just around the corner in 10 days, a new title match has been added to the card. But this contest has a stipulation tied to it. The X-Division Champion Cedric Alexander will put his title on the line against former champion Leon Slater. However, if Slater loses this match, his historic record in TNA history will be erased forever.

After helping Ricky Sosa win his scheduled match against Brian Myers on this week's episode of "TNA Impact," Slater confronted Alexander, who was out causing interference on Myers' behalf. What Alexander did not know was that Slater would issue a match with him for next Sunday in Chicago. Without hesitation, Alexander accepted his challenge, only if Slater agreed that his record would be on the line. Slater pridefully accepted.

Slater had quite a run. Starting at Slammiversary 2025, "The Youngest in Charge" won the X-Division Championship from Moose. From there, Slater made history with the championship, creating a 298-day single reign, tying himself with former TNA/Impact star Austin Aries, for the longest single reign in its title's history. Just as Slater was about to carry it toward the 300-day line, Alexander toppled the youngest ever champion from having the longest-ever reign on the May 14 edition of "Impact." Since capturing the title, Alexander has had two successful defenses, including at this year's Slammiversary in an Ultimate X match.