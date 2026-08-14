TNA Impact 8/13/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved
Tonight's "TNA Impact" finally brought the long-awaited world title match between Nic Nemeth and Jeff Hardy, along with a handful of other bouts and some storyline advancement across other divisions. As usual, we combed through the happenings to find the good and the bad, and there was plenty to be found.
The Wrestling Inc. crew had thoughts on the latest Knockouts TV title tournament match, which saw M By Elegance advance over Indi Hartwell. We share our excitement over a hype package for an underutilized TNA star, and even offer what may be a surprising opinion on the quality of the promo segment between Moose and Frankie Kazarian.
All that and more is discussed below. Some other developments you won't find covered here, but have no fear – you can turn to our 8/13/2026 "TNA Impact" results page for full coverage. In the meantime, dig into our opinions and let us know if you agree or disagree.
Hated: TNA should re-think its approach with top heel faction
Regular readers of this column should by now be used to our staff's collective distaste for The System. It's my turn to unfortunately report that things are not getting any better, with the group remaining as tedious and predictable as ever.
In some ways, it's a shame, because I personally don't dread any member of the group on their own. Cedric Alexander has a ton of talent, Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards are both reliable in the ring, Bear Bronson has potential, and I even believe there's a place on the roster for Alisha Edwards. The problem is the way the stable is currently booked and written. If a member of The System is involved in a match, you know it's going to end in one of two ways. The System member wins and the group beats down and/or brawls with the loser, or The System member loses and the group beats down and/or brawls with the winner.
This kind of thing goes on with a lot of heel stables, like The Bloodline in WWE or the Death Riders in AEW. The difference is both of those groups have other things going on that keep them interesting, like the soap opera elements involving the A'noai family, or the battle-hardened philosophy espoused by Jon Moxley and his acolytes. The System doesn't have anything going on that gives the group any depth, and that sorely needs to change.
Written by Nick Miller
Loved: The 'Face of the Franchise' speech
Given that TNA Lockdown is an event entirely comprised of Steel Cage matches without any other kind of match type, everything on the card is so far blending together a little bit. In other words, not every single storyline heading into August 23 necessarily feels like it has the intensity that is needed to justify having a match inside a Steel Cage. It's safe to say that rule does not apply at all to the Escape The Cage Match between Moose and Frankie Kazarian.
Aside from being a fun little interactive moment between Moose and his guests in the live crowd before Kazarian interrupted things to conduct his own Q and A, this segment brought the intensity that's needed in this feud between the two men by ending in a pull-apart brawl. Security breaking up two stars tends to be a trope that's far too overused in modern day professional wrestling. This was one rare exception where security breaking up two men actually felt warranted, especially considering how long Moose and Kazarian have been at odds with one another for and how crazy the brawl actually felt.
Written by Olivia Quinlan
Hated: A tricky stipulation for Leon Slater
Leon Slater has agreed to do what?
Hearing someone putting their historic title reign on the line just to secure themselves another title shot is a first within my wrestling fandom. I can't say it's a good development, though.
As we learned tonight, Cedric Alexander will defend the TNA X-Division Championship against Leon Slater at the upcoming Lockdown event. Along with it comes the added stipulation that if Slater loses, his history-tying X-Division Title reign that preceded Alexander's will be erased from TNA history books.
A condition like that is dabbling into dangerous territory, because if Slater loses, where does he even go from there? The obvious route would land Slater in WWE, where former TNA World Champions Mike Santana and Joe Hendry now reside.
Let's say Slater stays in TNA, however. How would one even bounce back from that? If my title reign were removed from TNA history, I wouldn't show my face for a while out of pure disappointment and embarrassment.
Given the potential negative consequences, TNA, in my opinion, has no other option than to book Slater as the Lockdown winner, and in turn, have him regain the X-Division Championship. I would like to see Slater ascend higher on the card if he remains with the promotion, especially since he's already been endorsed by an existing WWE and future TNA Hall of Famer in AJ Styles. But with this tricky match stipulation in front of us, there is seemingly not much else one could do to downplay its effects.
Written by Ella Jay
Loved: Harley Hudson's emotional video package
There are two amazing things that came out of Liverpool, England: The Beatles (obviously, and if you don't think so, let's talk about it) and Harley Hudson. And after tonight's video package, I couldn't help but be sentimental for her. I'm rooting for her to stay in TNA Wrestling.
Now, prior to this video package, my head must've been in the clouds because I'd forgotten that her career will be on the line against Alisha Edwards. Here's the thing: I like Edwards for being audacious and the commander of The System, thanks to her stentorian voice. However, Hudson is so young, and has a lot to accomplish yet in TNA.
Sure, many might disagree with me on this opinion. Some might think she's better off going to work for WWE or AEW. But sometimes, in companies like this, young stars are born. Look at Leon Slater. He made a name for himself in the United Kingdom, but for those who were unaware of his high stakes, high rewards style in North America, his fresh fighting skills turned him into a household name in TNA. He made history there. Hudson has the same potential.
Call me silly, but that video package officially made Hudson seem like a bonafide star tonight.
Written by Brie Coder
Hated: Geriatric World Championship bout
There's nothing inherently wrong with veterans staying on top into their twilight years, whether it's to further their legacy or steer the next generation. But then there's TNA, staging a World Championship main event with a 46-year old defending against a 48-year old challenger. Nic Nemeth as TNA World Champion isn't even really an issue, as he is still very solid in every wrestling regard. As for Jeff Hardy, he is a legend and but it's painful to say that his best years are well behind him.
As a result, TNA is a show with talent like Leon Slater, Ricky Sosa, Cedric Alexander, and Mustafa Ali yet continues to prioritize names like Hardy and Nemeth. The Hardys are already Tag Team Champions and this match was a prelude to Nic and Ryan Nemeth's own challenge at Lockdown. Those are names and concepts that on paper go to together well, as three of the biggest names on the roster and one of those name's brother. It's a wrestling battle of brothers, which should be fun, but the actual content of this program has been dreadful.
Maybe once upon a time, somewhere between their three minute maiden singles match in 2009 and their renewal of acquaintance last year, Jeff Hardy versus Nic Nemeth would have been an excellent World title match. That time has long since passed.
To have a show that is consistently drab, a presentation of launching trash at the wall and seeing what sticks, and crown it with a clash of 94 combined years is boldly braindead. It's just difficult to even imagine what goes into the "creative process." Everything is either completely random and inconsequential or it is repetitive and still largely inconsequential.
There is zero point in watching "TNA Impact" as the show continues to demonstrate. Tune into the pay-per-view and something will happen. Tune into the TV show and get formulaic, run of the mill segments designed to delay and defer for the pay-per-view. Or just waste time and temperament.
Written by Max Everett
Loved: Juicy implications
When TNA first unveiled the Knockouts Television Championship tournament, M By Elegance was not someone I envisioned in the finals. The implications of her making it all the way there, though, are juicy.
Following her victory over Indi Hartwell tonight, M will now move on to face either Jada Stone or Heather By Elegance in the finals. A singles faceoff with Stone would be fun, and only their second under the TNA banner. However, the real intriguing finals option lies in Heather vs. M.
Heather and M have spent most of their TNA careers working alongside one other as stablemates within the Elegance Brand. More notably, they're two-time co-TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions, meaning a meeting in the tournament finals would mark a rare instance where they're actively working against each other. Oh, the drama.
Heather and M are both promising young stars not only in TNA, but in wrestling as a whole. Heather has shown me that she can tell a good story in the ring. Meanwhile, M is a former volleyball player, which makes her naturally athletic in the squared circle. These ingredients have already equated to success in the Knockout's tag team division. I'm interested to see how they could translate in active opposition to one another.
Heather vs. M, of course, isn't guaranteed to happen in this tournament final, but the possibility sure does make me, and likely others, curious enough to tune in next week to find out.
Written by Ella Jay