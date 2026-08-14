TNA Impact 8/13/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

There's nothing inherently wrong with veterans staying on top into their twilight years, whether it's to further their legacy or steer the next generation. But then there's TNA, staging a World Championship main event with a 46-year old defending against a 48-year old challenger. Nic Nemeth as TNA World Champion isn't even really an issue, as he is still very solid in every wrestling regard. As for Jeff Hardy, he is a legend and but it's painful to say that his best years are well behind him.

As a result, TNA is a show with talent like Leon Slater, Ricky Sosa, Cedric Alexander, and Mustafa Ali yet continues to prioritize names like Hardy and Nemeth. The Hardys are already Tag Team Champions and this match was a prelude to Nic and Ryan Nemeth's own challenge at Lockdown. Those are names and concepts that on paper go to together well, as three of the biggest names on the roster and one of those name's brother. It's a wrestling battle of brothers, which should be fun, but the actual content of this program has been dreadful.

Maybe once upon a time, somewhere between their three minute maiden singles match in 2009 and their renewal of acquaintance last year, Jeff Hardy versus Nic Nemeth would have been an excellent World title match. That time has long since passed.

To have a show that is consistently drab, a presentation of launching trash at the wall and seeing what sticks, and crown it with a clash of 94 combined years is boldly braindead. It's just difficult to even imagine what goes into the "creative process." Everything is either completely random and inconsequential or it is repetitive and still largely inconsequential.

There is zero point in watching "TNA Impact" as the show continues to demonstrate. Tune into the pay-per-view and something will happen. Tune into the TV show and get formulaic, run of the mill segments designed to delay and defer for the pay-per-view. Or just waste time and temperament.

Written by Max Everett