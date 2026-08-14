Blake Monroe Never Wants To Wrestle This Recent WWE Main Roster Call-Up Again

Blake Monroe is now on WWE's main roster, trying to make a name for herself, but she isn't keen to face two fellow "WWE SmackDown" stars whom she had wrestled in "WWE NXT."

Monroe was promoted to the blue brand from "NXT" earlier this year, and has ambushed a few stars. The English star, though, has named Jordynne Grace and Tatum Paxley — whom she faced in "NXT" — as two wrestlers she wants to stay away from.

"Either Jordynne Grace because she'd be throwing me around. Like that was my first PLE and she was assaulting me. She's vicious," she said to "The Sportster." "And honestly, Tatum Paxley because I could never really beat her. The only time I beat her was when a boy helped me. I'd rather not. I'd rather never see Tatum again. She put me in a casket. She's not well and then the next day, next week, she did a funeral for me. That's not normal behavior. So, she can stay far away. Thank you."

Monroe and Paxley's rivalry began earlier this year, with the two facing off at NXT Stand & Deliver in April, where Paxley retained her WWE NXT Women's North American Championship. A few weeks later, Paxley once again got the better of Monroe, this time in a casket match. The only win that Monroe is referring to against Paxley came when she teamed with Jackson Drake for a mixed tag team match against Paxley and Shiloh Hill.

Monroe, though, had better luck when facing Grace, who won at Heatwave last year but lost in a weaponized steel cage match, where the former AEW star was put through a table by Grace.