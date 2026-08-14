Former WWE Star Kofi Kingston Files Trademarks Hinting At New Ring Name

Rumors about the landing spot for Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are heating up and a report on Thursday says that a potential landing spot is AEW, although there is nothing concrete from sources. There is some more news related to Kofi Kingston. While Kofi is his real name, Kingston is not and the name Kofi Kingston is trademarked by WWE. On Tuesday, Kingston trademarked two names: Kofi Sarkodie-Mensah and KSM. The former is his real name and the latter is the initials.

According to the filings from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), both names are under the goods and services category. Both filings are for use on merch like shirts, hoodies, bandanas, and socks and for wrestling related appearances, including televised appearances, personal appearances, and interviews. The attorney listed is Michael E. Dockins, known as the "Gimmick Attorney", who helps wrestlers obtain trademarks for their names and gimmicks.

At the end of July, the former New Day posted a video heavily filled with symbolism. At the end of the video, the unicorns turned into Woods and Creed and their horns were left behind, indicating they were leaving their past identities behind. On the same day as the trademark filing, it was announced that Kingston and Woods would be part of Chris Jericho's Rock N Wrestling Rager Cruise in November. The duo have been making appearances at various conventions since their WWE departure.