Chelsea Green Discuses Possibility Of Reviving WWE Stable

WWE fans across the world are pledging their alliance to the new Interim WWE Women's Champion, Chelsea Green. Her original followers, however, also included a pair of fellow WWE stars so loyal that they dubbed themselves the Secret Hervice.

During an interview with "XTU Philadelphia," Green addressed the possibility of reviving the Secret Hervice faction, which consisted of Piper Niven and Alba Fyre.

"Oh, you know what? I would love, love, love that," Green said. "My tag partner Piper, she's out with a neck injury right now, but she is rehabbing. So she is on the road to recovery, but we can't rush something like that. Do you know what I mean? WWE Universe loves a good surprise."

Together, Niven and Fyre provided regular protection for Green as she previously carried the WWE Women's United States Championship. They'd also wrestle alongside Green as they attempted to fend off enemies or put their patriotic stable in contention for the Women's Tag Team Titles.

Niven has been out of action since the late summer of 2025 due to a serious neck injury. The Secret Hervice member underwent surgery earlier this year, with a recent post-op X-ray showing successful fusion. Still, the timeline for her potential in-ring return remains unclear.

Fyre, meanwhile, exited WWE after the company opted not to offer a new deal as her existing one approached its expiration. The former NXT UK Women's Champion officially reentered the free agent market in June. Green has since formed a new alliance with reigning Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton on "WWE SmackDown."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "XTU Philadelphia" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.