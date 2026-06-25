WWE's Piper Niven Posts Health Update Six Weeks After Neck Surgery

It has nearly been a year since Piper Niven picked up what was arguably the biggest win of her career against Charlotte Flair on "SmackDown," only to immediately disappear with a neck injury that has been described as anywhere from "serious" to "career threatening." Fortunately, the latest update Niven has provided on her health is a positive one. Taking to X on Thursday afternoon, Niven revealed that she had recently had neck fusion surgery, posting an x-ray of her neck from her six week post-surgery checkup. The photo revealed that the fusion appeared to be successful, something Niven noted herself.

6 week post surgery check up today. Everything fusing nicely. pic.twitter.com/0ORJ9myS1u — Slaygent P (@PiperNivenWWE) June 25, 2026

What this means regarding Niven's career is unclear, and the WWE star offered no indication whether the surgery would make it more likely that she wrestled again, or more likely that she would retire. Back in February, Niven admitted in another social media post that she was unclear what the future held for her career, though she remained optimistic that she could one day wrestle again. Earlier in June, Niven suggested that it would be a long time, if at all, before she could return to wrestling, though she told fans to not count her out. At the time, Niven would've only been a month removed from the fusion surgery.

Prior to her absence, Niven, along with Alba Fyre, was associated with former WWE Women's Tag Team Championship partner Chelsea Green, with Niven and Fyre serving as Green's Secret Hervice. While Green has continued on without Niven, the Secret Hervice itself came to an end after Fyre opted not to re-sign with WWE in early May, leading to her departing the promotion alongside several other wrestlers who were cut.