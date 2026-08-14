Backstage Update On WWE Star Chelsea Green's Title Status Following Injury

Chelsea Green shocked the world two weeks ago when she became the Interim WWE Women's Champion in a Ladder match at SummerSlam, but just a week following her title win, she broke her orbital bone while tagging with Tiffany Stratton against Fatal Influence on "WWE SmackDown." The interim title match at SummerSlam was made due to current WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley tearing her meniscus, and Green's injury left many fans concerned that "SmackDown" would be without both of their top title holders in the women's division. However, unlike Ripley, it doesn't seem like the severity level of Green's injury will keep her off TV for very long.

On Thursday, it was reported that WWE was optimistic about Green's recovery, and in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has confirmed that the interim champion is not expected to be stripped of her title and will remain on television despite her injury. Additionally, although Green may be present for episodes of "SmackDown," she will not be wrestling for the time being as she recovers from breaking her orbital bone.

At this time, Green has not been announced for tonight's "SmackDown," but if WWE intends to keep her on television in a non-wrestling capacity, it remains to be seen if a feud with Fatal Influence is on the horizon despite being hurt. While Green looks to be returning to TV soon, the same cannot be said for Ripley, as she just underwent knee surgery, with WWE hoping she can return to in-ring action by the Royal Rumble.