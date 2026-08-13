Backstage Update On WWE Status Of Interim Women's Champ Chelsea Green Following Injury

It was a week ago that the world seemed to be Chelsea Green's oyster; not only had she captured the WWE Interim Women's Championship at SummerSlam, but she was set to become the undisputed Women's Champion after Rhea Ripley was forced to have surgery. But Green herself was then dealt a blow on "SmackDown," when a spot gone wrong led to her shattering her orbital bone, and calling into question her own reign. Fortunately for Green, it appears WWE is ready to carry on with her as champion, as Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful reports that WWE is not only optimistic about her recovery, but is looking to keep her momentum going.

As a result, fans should not expect Green to either vacate the championship or for another Interim Women's Champion to be crowned in the meantime. Instead, those within the promotion believe Green will be kept on television, and she is currently scheduled to be part of this Friday's "SmackDown" episode in a non-wrestling role.

While Green will remain a regular, its unclear when she will be getting back in the ring, and whether she will be required to wear a face mask as protection. At this time, WWE is expecting that Green will have to miss a few weeks of action before she wrestles again, giving her a potential return date in early September.

Whenever Green is set to compete again, it appears she will do so by defending her title against former Women's Champion Nia Jax. Alongside partner Lash Legend, Jax attacked Green following her and Tiffany Stratton's loss to Fatal Influence on "SmackDown," seemingly setting Jax up as Green's first challenger. The angle, and Green getting pinned in the tag match, was a source of controversy to some, with "Busted Open Radio's" Bully Ray later stating the moment left "a bad taste in my mouth."