Bully Ray Says This Newly-Debuted WWE NXT Star Could One Day Take Roman Reigns' Spot

Mere hours after it was reported he was signed and at the WWE Performance Center, Zilla Fatu made his debut on "WWE NXT." Fatu made his presence known at the end of the show, when he caused a no contest in the number one contender's match for the NXT Championship, which pit Grayson Waller against Cruz Montana, with champion Tony D'Angelo on commentary.

"On Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray said that he thinks Fatu is going to be great. He believes the young star put everyone on notice Tuesday night.

"Zilla needs to be untouchable and unstoppable," he said. "Because, if I'm looking at Zilla Fatu right now, I'm looking at a guy who possibly one day could take Roman's [Reigns] spot."

The WWE Hall of Famer said he believes in Fatu and his abilities, but he needs to put his head down and keep his eye on the prize. Bully Ray said Fatu is only going to get better under WWE tutelage, and he has a big personality and can talk, as well as play things seriously.

"You are no longer trying to stir up controversy to get people to notice you and see you," he said. "You've been seen. You've been acknowledged. You're there. The world is your oyster. Make something of this... The upside, so much potential is there. But, we've seen in wrestling, guys and gals with a s***load of potential kind of fall by the wayside, because they let it get to him."