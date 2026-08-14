Bully Ray Says This Newly-Debuted WWE NXT Star Could One Day Take Roman Reigns' Spot
Mere hours after it was reported he was signed and at the WWE Performance Center, Zilla Fatu made his debut on "WWE NXT." Fatu made his presence known at the end of the show, when he caused a no contest in the number one contender's match for the NXT Championship, which pit Grayson Waller against Cruz Montana, with champion Tony D'Angelo on commentary.
"On Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray said that he thinks Fatu is going to be great. He believes the young star put everyone on notice Tuesday night.
"Zilla needs to be untouchable and unstoppable," he said. "Because, if I'm looking at Zilla Fatu right now, I'm looking at a guy who possibly one day could take Roman's [Reigns] spot."
The WWE Hall of Famer said he believes in Fatu and his abilities, but he needs to put his head down and keep his eye on the prize. Bully Ray said Fatu is only going to get better under WWE tutelage, and he has a big personality and can talk, as well as play things seriously.
"You are no longer trying to stir up controversy to get people to notice you and see you," he said. "You've been seen. You've been acknowledged. You're there. The world is your oyster. Make something of this... The upside, so much potential is there. But, we've seen in wrestling, guys and gals with a s***load of potential kind of fall by the wayside, because they let it get to him."
Fatu Part of WWE 'Machine'
In addition to the ongoing Bloodline saga, Bully Ray said there are plenty of made storylines for Fatu, including the fact "NXT" commentator Booker T once "threw him out of his wrestling school," as he worded it. Booker T previously confirmed Reality of Wrestling parted ways with the Fatu in 2023 due to "irreconcilable differences," but Fatu would rejoin the promotion.
That's partially why Bully Ray questioned if Fatu is as patient as he has said he is in the past. The WWE Hall of Famer said Fatu will not be doing what he wants to do on his own terms any longer, as he's now part of the system.
"You're going to have to knock it down to their level, their speed," Bully Ray said. "Their level of growth. You might get tested... 'NXT' is a different world. 'NXT' is like punching into a clock, nine to five. You have a daily schedule. You have a daily routine. You have things that are expected of you. But, if you put a gun to my head and you asked me to bet a million dollars, I think Zilla is going to do great."
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.