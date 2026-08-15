Blake Monroe To Finally Make In-Ring WWE Main Roster Debut On Next Week's SmackDown

After making her first official in-ring appearance by blindly ambushing Giulia back in June, Blake Monroe will have her in-ring debut match on "WWE SmackDown" with the "Beautiful Madness" herself soon.

In a digital exclusive after this week's episode of "SmackDown," on-screen General Manager Nick Aldis met with Monroe backstage, who was eager to put her hat in the ring for a shot at Chelsea Green and her WWE Women's Championship. Though he appreciated her enthusiasm, Aldis corrected the former NXT Women's North American champ by telling her that her backstage beatdowns on stars like Candice LeRae, Kiana James, Green, and Giulia had to stop. Thus, he's offering Monroe the opportunity to meet one of her targeted victims, Giulia, face-to-face in the ring. Upon the announcement, Giulia entered the office and officially welcomed Monroe to "SmackDown."

After #SmackDown General Manager @RealNickAldis informs @BlakeMonroeWWE that it's time for her to have a match, @giulia0221g makes it clear that she is more than happy to give her would-be opponent what she deserves. pic.twitter.com/qFLFAq8P92 — WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2026

It's been 50 days since Monroe officially joined the main roster. She's competed in dark matches on the blue brand. Her recent dark match victory came against Jordynne Grace on May 15. Both she and her upcoming opponent have had quite the history between them, as both stars are World Wonder Ring STARDOM alums in Japan. One of their matches in Japan (as part of the 2023 5Star Grand Prix Tournament) was regarded as one of Monroe's best performances.