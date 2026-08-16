Shinsuke Nakamura Seemingly Preparing To Bring Hiromu Takahashi To WWE SmackDown

Last week on "WWE SmackDown," Shinsuke Nakamura suggested that he found someone willing to help him get revenge on the MFTs. This week, he confirmed he had done as such, with a shadowy figure seemingly resembling a former NJPW star seen in the background of his latest promo.

"MFTs, congratulations. You are now the champions," Nakamura said in a WWE digital exclusive, referring to Talla Tonga and Tama Tonga's WWE Tag Team Championship win on "SmackDown." His congratulations stopped right there, though, as he then sent a stern warning to them.

"Are you savoring the feeling, knowing it will be gone soon? Was the victory as sweet, knowing what's coming next? Me, my partner, your destruction. My partner is what you all pretend to be. Experienced, vicious, deadly. He is chaos. He is a ticking time bomb. Take cover," Nakamura said.

Online fans quickly pointed out that the dark outline behind Nakamura appeared to match that of former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Hiromu Takahashi. The possibility of Takahashi coming to "SmackDown" is further supported by Nakamura's reference to a "ticking time bomb," the nickname Takahashi himself has long carried.

Reports of Takahashi being WWE-bound emerged in May, with Nox Raijin rumored as his new potential in-ring name. The same month, Nakamura fell short to Talla Tonga on WWE's blue brand, then found himself on the receiving end of a post-match MFT attack. He subsequently disappeared from WWE programming, only just resurfacing in early August.

Takahashi, a former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, departed from NJPW in February.