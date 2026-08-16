Bully Ray Wants To See Zilla Fatu Claim WWE NXT In The Name Of The Bloodline

As WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray put it, there hasn't been a more royal family in wrestling than the Anoaʻi dynasty. And one of its descendants, Zilla Fatu, made his "WWE NXT" debut this past Tuesday during the main event. With Roman Reigns ruling the main roster with an iron fist, Ray would like Fatu to do the same over on "NXT."

"To me, Zilla needs to take the place over," Ray suggested on "Busted Open." "Zilla needs to claim 'NXT' in the name of the Bloodline. 'I'm going to take this entire place over like Roman took over the WWE...' You know, eventually [he's] gonna have competitive matches with top 'NXT' guys, whether that's Cruz Montana or Tony D' [Angelo]. Yes, I get that. But on the way there, Zilla needs to be untouchable and unstoppable. Because if I'm looking at Zilla Fatu right now, I'm looking at a guy who possibly one day could take Roman's spot."

Those would be mighty big shoes to fill, but coming into the WWE, Fatu has brought with him a plethora of accolades. Previously, he's a former and the inaugural 4th Rope Heavyweight Champion, a two-time House of Glory Crown Jewel Champion, and a former Reality of Wrestling Heavyweight Champion, just to name a few. Fatu is a third-generation wrestler. His father is former WWE star Umaga, and he's the great-nephew of the Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika).

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.