WWE NXT Star Cruz Montana Reacts To Zilla Fatu Attack

The main event of last night's "WWE NXT" was brought to a dramatic — and inconclusive — end when Zilla Fatu, the son of Umaga, interrupted the bout between Cruz Montana and Grayson Waller. The show then went off the air as Fatu stared down NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo. Appearing on today's "Busted Open Radio," Montana offered his reaction to the interference.

"I stepped through the doors and I made my intentions very clear, and he did the same," Montana said. "Got to give him props for it. The only thing is, [Fatu] made it personal now. We're going to deal with things how we deal with things. We come from very similar backgrounds, so he already knows how I get busy, and I know how he's going to get busy, and I look forward to it."

Montana is a newcomer to WWE himself, with last night's disrupted match serving as his very first as a member of the roster. He has made a number of past guest appearances on the show as part of the company's partnership with TNA, Montana's former home, where he wrestled as Mike Santana.

Waller offered his very different take on social media shortly after the show came to an end, sharing his disappointment at yet another member of the Anoa'i dynasty finding their way to WWE. In addition to that, Armando Estrada, the former manager of Fatu's father Umaga, chimed in to let fans know that he was watching closely.

Currently in his mid-20s, Fatu entered the pro wrestling business in 2023, following in his late father's footsteps. He was trained by Booker T at Reality of Wrestling, and was spotted at the WWE Performance Center back in June.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.