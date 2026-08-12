Former Umaga Manager Armando Estrada Comments On Zilla Fatu's WWE NXT Debut

In a shocking turn of events, Tuesday's episode of "NXT" ended not with a new number one contender for Tony D'Angelo's NXT Championship, but with the arrival of Zilla Fatu, who laid out potential challengers Grayson Waller and Cruz Montana to cause their match to end in a double DQ. While Waller wasn't happy with the former indie star getting in his business, a former WWE star seemed delighted. Taking to X nearly two hours after "NXT" went off the air, Armando Alejandro Estrada tweeted out a simple "Hello!" in response to Fatu's debut.

Estrada and Fatu are connected via Fatu's father Umaga, whom Estrada managed from 2006 to 2007, including Umaga's feud with John Cena for the WWE Championship, his first Intercontinental Championship win in early 2007 and his feud with Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 23. Estrada had previously planned to manage Fatu on the indies in 2024, though it's unclear if that actually happened.

Around that time, Estrada predicted big things for Fatu's future, telling "Busted Open Radio" that Fatu had "all the tools" to become a major player in wrestling. It's unclear whether Estrada's tweet was him angling to manage Fatu in "NXT," and there's no word on whether WWE would be interested in the pairing.

For now, Estrada will have to wait like everyone else until next week's "NXT" to find out what Fatu's next move is. Given the match he interrupted and Waller's response to him on social media, it would appear likely that Fatu will immediately enter the crowded NXT Championship picture, and could even find himself part of the title match at NXT Heatwave later this summer.