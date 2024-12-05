Ex-WWE Manager Armando Estrada Predicts Bright Future For Son Of Former Client Umaga

If one hasn't heard of former WWE manager Armando Estrada in awhile, it's for good reason. The man who introduced the world to Umaga back in the mid-2000s has largely stayed away from wrestling over the last decade, though he did notably manage current WWE star, and the late Umaga's nephew, Jacob Fatu, back in 2019. Now in 2024, however, Estrada is branching back into wrestling, signing a WWE legends deal, and agreeing to manage Umaga's son, Zilla Fatu, at an upcoming wrestling event.

Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Estrada talked about the opportunity to manage the son of someone Estrada shared a close bond with years ago. The former WWE star admitted that, prior to recently, he hadn't seen Zilla in person since Umaga's funeral. The two have reconnected in a short time, however, and despite Zilla's limited experience, Estrada believes the young man has a bright future in wrestling.

"He has all the tools," Estrada said. "He has the size, the look, and he's had less than 40 matches, which is crazy. Just to see what he's going to look like in two years, three years, five years, with some more Estrada seasoning, along with just continuing to get the reps in the ring."

Zilla has made an impression on more people than just Estrada, working for indie promotions such as Reality of Wrestling and GCW, while also reportedly garnering interest from WWE, as potential new member of either Roman Reigns or Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. The young man has also drawn some controversy, however, after he was pulled from all GCW shows back in September "for the foreseeable future." No reason for the move was given.

