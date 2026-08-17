WWE Star Montez Ford Releases Third Hip-Hop Album

It's been a busy few weeks for Montez Ford. Earlier this month, his wife Bianca Belair announced the birth of their son. On Monday, Ford announced his latest hip-hop album, "AfterTheTide" is now available. The album is available via all major platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.

After teasing the album previously, Ford posted a carousel on Instagram that opens with a clip of him pushing himself up off a beach as the tides are about to reach him and red text appears that reads "Available Now". There are two more clips of him sitting on the beach in a suit and one of him walking alongside the tide while looking behind him. Each clip features "Welcome Home Baby" by The Shirelles. The album's cover is a photo of a wrestling ring on fire, surrounded by a crowd with the ocean behind them. Another photo reveals the track listing of 9 songs. In another post, Ford said "all songs written, arranged, directed, and curated by ME (Big Tez) & not the little one."

AfterTheTide is Ford's third album. In February 2024, he released "God Is Good". The following May, he released "Happy Birthday Tez!" In April, Ford and Angelo Dawkins returned to TV after a six month hiatus. The Street Profits last competed in July when they lost the World Tag Team Titles to The Vision, following a two-week title reign.